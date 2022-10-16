Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will have third baby soon

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will have their third child soon, a numerologist has predicted.



The Sun quoted numerologist Heather James, who analyses people’s numbers to determine their traits, as saying Meghan and Harry are extremely compatible.

Heather explained: “They definitely have a past life connection. They’ll also work brilliantly in business together.”

She said, “I predict that they will have a third child in three years’ time too – their numbers say it all.”

However, the numerologist finds it may not all be plain-sailing though.

Heather said the royal couple are a “good match, but there are a few chinks in their armour.”

Meghan Markle and Harry, who live in their multi-million mansion in California, are already parents to two—son Archie and daughter Lilibet.