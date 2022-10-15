Ed Sheeran on parenting two kids with wife Cherry Seaborn: ‘We're in trenches’

Ed Sheeran gave rare insight into fatherhood after secretly welcoming second daughter with wife Cherry Seaborn.
During an interview with Good Morning America, the Shape of You hit-maker opened up on parenting two daughters, Lyra Antarctica and Jupiter.
“It's great. We're in the trenches,” the singer joked.
He added, “They’ve been on tour with me. My second daughter was born while we were on tour, but my first daughter comes to the shows, she’s quite aware.”
“I think she assumes everyone else’s dad sings as well, though,” Sheeran quipped.
He went on to say, “It's every cliché that people say about parenting. You love both kids exactly the same but also completely differently. I’m really enjoying being a father of two.”
Sheeran surprised fans when he announced the birth of his second girl with wife in May as he penned on social media that he was “over the moon to be a family of four.”
King Charles hoping to reconcile with Prince Harry by offering his kids Archie, Lilibet an olive branch
Johnny Depp has been touring with Jeff Beck since around the end of his defamation trial against Amber Heard
Victoria Beckham, David Beckham exude couple goals as they leave hotel in New York City
A 20-year-old admitted sexually assaulting a woman in the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state
Zoe Kravitz says we are 'living in a time where it's good to be thoughtful'
King Charles is reportedly planning to solve 539-year-old 'Princes in the Tower' murder mystery