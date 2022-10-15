JK Rowling mourns Robbie Coltrane after he passed away at age 72

JK Rowling dropped a heartfelt tribute for Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane after he breathed his late on Friday at age 72.

The star, famous for portraying the iconic role of half-giant Hagrid in the eight-part fantasy film series, left his fans devastated with news of his passing.

The author of the mega-franchise took to Twitter to honour the actor with a moving throwback image of the two from an event.

“I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him,” she penned alongside the photo.

“I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children,” Rowling added.

The Scottish-born actor’s also known for the British series Cracker and James Bond films GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.