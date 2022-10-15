Brad Pitt mom warns actor against dating newly single Emily Ratajkowski

Brad Pitt’s mom Jane Etta Pitt does not want the star to date Emily Ratajkowski following messy public divorces from Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that the mom of the Bullet Train star is worried that Pitt would get his heart broken again after two failed marriages.

“She doesn’t have anything against Emily, but she’s protective of her son and doesn’t want him to get his heart broken again after two very public divorces, especially as Emily has only just started her own divorce proceedings,” the source told the outlet.

This comes following rumours that Pitt is romantically involved with the model after she filed for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

However, an insider close to the Hollywood hunk told Entertainment Tonight that the duo is dating casually and are not serious about their relationship.

"Brad and Emily have spent time together, but it's very casual. They're friends," the source said

"Emily recently filed for divorce and Brad is still going through his situation with Angelina [Jolie] so neither are looking for anything serious right now.”