‘Pitiful’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle called out for ‘awful timing’: ‘It’s puzzling’

‘Pitiful’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for ‘overshadowing’ the Firm with their ‘awful timing’.

These insights have been brought to light by Daily Mail editors Andrew Pierce, and Rebecca English on the Palace Confidential podcast.

Ms English started it all off and claimed, “What was very curious about this — Harry and Meghan, two lovely pictures taken of them by one of their great friends when they attended the One Young World summit just before the queen died.”

“But therein begs the question — why suddenly release them now? They were taken a month ago. It’s puzzling and I don’t know the answer to that.”

Pierce also pointed out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s world view of “’Me, me, me, me, me… don’t forget us. We really matter, we’re really important’.”

Before concluding he also added, “You don’t matter very much anymore actually … you’ve walked away and I actually thought the timing was pitiful.”