Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky hit rough patch: ‘They are on break’

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Michael Polansky have taken a break to focus on their careers and then figure out their relationship.

An insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that the House of Gucci star and her Entrepreneur beau have taken some time off their romance after hitting “a rocky patch” in their relationship.

The duo “have taken some breathing space to figure out where their relationship is going,” the source said before noting that, “reconciliation isn’t off the table” for Gaga and Polansky.

“They still talk,” the source added. “Just right now, he’s focusing on his booming tech career [and] she’s heavily invested in music and her upcoming role in the Joker.”

Another source spilled to the publication that the actor-singer felt pressured by Polansky to settle down, get married and eventually, have children.

Even though, the star, too, has hopes of starting a family one day, she wants to focus on her career at the moment.

Gaga and Polansky sparked romance rumours back in 2019 when were spotted spending time together and were even captured locking lips at a 2020 New Year’s Eve bash in Las Vegas.

The Bad Romance hitmaker finally made her romance with Polansky Instagram official in February 2020.