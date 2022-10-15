Netflix's upcoming series 'The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself' trailer drops: Release date

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming horror series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

The upcoming series will be available on the streaming giant on October 28, 2022.

The fantasy drama series is based on the novel trilogy Half Bad by Sally Green.

Cast:

Jay Lycurgo

Nadia Parkes

Emilien Vekemans

Isobel Jesper Jones

Paul Ready

David Gyasi

Kerry Fox

Liz White

Karen Connell

Fehinti Balogun

Misha Butler

Roísín Murphy

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is a story of a 16 years old kid Nathan who is the son of the world’s most dangerous wizard.

The objective is to see whether he will continue his father's terrible path. The line between good and evil is broken as tension rises and Nathan discovers his true identity during the trailer.

Check out the trailer:







