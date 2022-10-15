Netflix's upcoming series 'The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself' trailer drops: Release date

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming horror series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.
The upcoming series will be available on the streaming giant on October 28, 2022.
The fantasy drama series is based on the novel trilogy Half Bad by Sally Green.
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is a story of a 16 years old kid Nathan who is the son of the world’s most dangerous wizard.
The objective is to see whether he will continue his father's terrible path. The line between good and evil is broken as tension rises and Nathan discovers his true identity during the trailer.
