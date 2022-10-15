 
October 15, 2022
Netflix's upcoming series 'The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself' trailer drops: Release date

Netflix drops the trailer of upcoming horror series 'The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself' with release date

By Web Desk
October 15, 2022
Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming horror series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.

The upcoming series will be available on the streaming giant on October 28, 2022.

The fantasy drama series is based on the novel trilogy Half Bad by Sally Green.

Cast:

  •  Jay Lycurgo 
  • Nadia Parkes
  • Emilien Vekemans
  • Isobel Jesper Jones
  • Paul Ready
  • David Gyasi
  • Kerry Fox 
  • Liz White
  • Karen Connell
  • Fehinti Balogun 
  • Misha Butler
  • Roísín Murphy

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is a story of a 16 years old kid Nathan who is the son of the world’s most dangerous wizard.

The objective is to see whether he will continue his father's terrible path. The line between good and evil is broken as tension rises and Nathan discovers his true identity during the trailer.

Check out the trailer: