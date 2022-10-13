Shujaat advises PM to appoint COAS as per Constitution

ISLAMABAD: Veteran politician and PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday, had requested him to take measures to reduce inflation so that the masses could heave a sigh of relief.

The veteran politician also counselled Shehbaz to make the appointment of the army chief as per the Constitution. “It is a sensitive issue, please do not listen to anybody’s advice on the subject,” he advised. The PM assured him of following his advice.