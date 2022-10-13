Relatives threaten to block road if killers of trader not held

WANA: The head of the family of a slain trader on Wednesday threatened to block the road for traffic if the government failed to arrest the killers.

Haji Zawail Khan told reporters during the funeral of Riaz Khan, who was a member of his family and a known trader in Rustam Adda Bazaar in Wana, said that they were peaceful people and had no enmity with anyone.

He threatened that all his family members and other relatives would block the Wana-Tank road at Michan Baba shrine point and in Tank district at Korr point to lodge protest against the brutal murder.

It may be mentioned that Riaz Khan was a known trader, who was kidnapped from Rustam Adda Bazaar in Wanam by masked armed men riding a tainted car in broad daylight. The kidnappers later killed him and dumped his body on the roadside in the Ghawazha area.

The funeral prayers for the slain trader was offered and later buried at Muslim Town graveyard.