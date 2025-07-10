Princess Kate leaves fans in stitches with Prince Louis inspired comment

A light-hearted comment by Princess Kate, inspired by her son Prince Louis, created an interesting moment during the French State Visit.

The Princess of Wales made the witty remark while attending a royal exhibition at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

As she viewed a portrait of King Louis XIV in the Green Drawing Room-part of a display featuring France-related artifacts from the Royal Collection-Kate remarked with a smile, 'I should know,' according to Hello !magazine.

The playful comment was a sweet reference to her youngest child, Prince Louis, who shares his name with the famous French monarch who resigned from 1643 to 1715.

Kate made the quip while accompanying French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron on a tour of the castle, as part of their UK state visit which began on July 8.

While admiring the historical portrait of the young King Louis XIV, Kate's humourous comment highlighted her personal connection to the name through her seven-year-old son.

She shares Prince Louis with her husband Prince William, along with their older children-Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, 10.

The royal couple wed in 2011 and have often expressed deep affection for their three children. According to a friend who previously spoke to People magazine. Kate and Prince Louis enjoy a particularly strong bond.

'Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate.'



