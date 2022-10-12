Iran ex-president’s daughter held, charged amid protests

TEHRAN: The daughter of Iran´s former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, arrested last month amid protests following the death of Mahsa Amini, has been charged with “propaganda” activity, the judiciary said on Tuesday.
Faezeh Hashemi, 59, a former lawmaker and a women´s rights activist, was arrested on September 27 in the capital Tehran for reportedly inciting residents to take part in demonstrations.
Her arrest came amid a continuing wave of unrest that has rocked Iran since 22-year-old Amini, a Kurdish Iranian woman, died on September 16 after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic republic´s strict dress code for women.
