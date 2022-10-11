Study circle arranged

PESHAWAR: A study circle was arranged at the Archives Library Hall which was attended by students and other book lovers.A press release said Shafiq Gigyani, an engineer by profession, had arranged the gathering. Professor Dr Samiud_Din Arman presented a detailed book review of the book “An Era Of Darkness” written by Shashi Tharoor. Those present, too, expressed their views on the publication penned in the historical background of the Indo-Pak subcontinent in the British era.