Study circle arranged

PESHAWAR: A study circle was arranged at the Archives Library Hall which was attended by students and other book lovers.A press release said Shafiq Gigyani, an engineer by profession, had arranged the gathering. Professor Dr Samiud_Din Arman presented a detailed book review of the book “An Era Of Darkness” written by Shashi Tharoor. Those present, too, expressed their views on the publication penned in the historical background of the Indo-Pak subcontinent in the British era.
TAKHTBHAI: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Pakistan...
CHITRAL: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan said on Monday that the bar and bench were...
MANSEHRA: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Shahjehan Yusuf on Monday said the federal government had...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday approved the extension of the Mass Rehabilitation Programme for drug...
PESHAWAR: A senior academician called for widening the scope of psychology by blending education with research and...
MINGORA: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Murad Saeed on Monday said that he was receiving...
