No force, group will be allowed to destabilise country: COAS

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. —screen grab

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday maintained that “the armed forces, with the support of citizens, would never allow any country, group or force to politically or economically destabilise Pakistan.”



The COAS was addressing the passing-out ceremony of the 146th PMA Long Course, 34th Technical Graduate Course, 65th Integrated Course, 20th Lady Cadet Course and 5th Basic Military Training Course. Cadets from Palestine, Maldives, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Iraq were also among the passed-out courses.

The COAS reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets.

The COAS advised the passing-out cadets not to get distracted by fake news, political wrangling in the country and to always respect democratic institutions. “As good soldiers they must always remain focused on their jobs and do not get distracted by fake news and political wrangling in the country,” General Bajwa said.

He also advised cadets to respect the democratic institutions and be ready to defend the territorial integrity, sovereignty and Constitution of Pakistan with their lives.

He said as the cadets are entering the service when the challenges facing the country are complex and multifaceted hence, Continued from page 1

their responsibilities are far greater and more demanding than that of their predecessors.

He added that the newly-commissioned officers should “always remain alert and prepared to respond to and defeat all intrigues and conspiracies hatched against our country with an iron fist”.

The army chief also urged regional peace and supported developing a mechanism for resolving bilateral issues peacefully, as he cautioned that the “price of status quo will be devastating for all”.

“Moreover, as opposed to fighting each other, we should collectively fight hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population explosion, climate change and disease,” he added.

“The world has changed, and so should we because the price of status quo will be devastating for all of us,” the COAS advised, adding, however, that the desire for peace must not be misconstrued as weakness.

“No one should make any mistake about our collective resolve to defend our core interests and every inch of our motherland,” warned the army chief.

General Bajwa maintained that in its quest for peace, Pakistan had extended sincere and “all-out efforts” to evolve good relations with all neighbours and regional countries.

“We are trying our best to break the political logjam which has denied the countries of South Asia to move forward and resolve all regional and bilateral issues in a peaceful and dignified manner,” he added.

He contended that the people of South Asia deserved prosperity and better living conditions, like the rest of the world, maintaining that better living conditions could only happen with “sustained economic growth, development and lasting peace”. “Therefore, we must strive hard to keep the flames of war away from the region,” he advised the newly-commissioned officers of the Pakistan Army.

Addressing the graduating cadets, General Bajwa congratulated them and stated that they were about to begin careers in a “professionally distinguished and a battle-hardened army, which has a long list of successful campaigns to its credits, both in conventional and sub-conventional domains”.

He highlighted that the Pakistan Army had “successfully turned the tide of the menace of terrorism in the last two decades and has ensured that organised terrorism is decisively rooted out from Pakistan”. He maintained that the force’s accomplishment was “unique” and not one that many countries or armies could claim.

Gen Bajwa stated that members of the military had “paid both in blood and kind” to safeguard Pakistan’s sovereignty and territory. “Thousands of valiant sons have sacrificed their lives to enable us to reach the place where we stand today”, he said. He stated that the passing-out students were entering the military at a time when the challenges facing the country were “complex and multifaceted”, thus increasing their responsibility more than that of their predecessors.

Recalling his time at the academy 42 years ago, General Bajwa said the day holds a “nostalgic significance” for him and added that they were set to tread a path that he trod for more than four decades. “A part of selfless devotion to duty, patriotism, sacrifice and a unique privilege to lead the best offer in men both in peace and war.”

Highlighting the cardinal traits of military leadership, the army chief told the new officers that without which, they could “become an officer” but could not “command and become a successful leader of men in combat”.

“First, remember that no one is born with professional knowledge. It has to be acquired through constant pursuit. Without it, you cannot achieve professional competence which is the hallmark of successful military leadership,” he said, adding that the duty awaiting them was challenging yet exciting. He maintained that the demands of professional military service would be higher as they went into service and underlined the importance of the cadets equipping themselves with “the lofty attributes of leadership with a sense of purpose to gain the respect and trust of your subordinates”.

“It is only through the development of your unwavering trust and confidence that you can instill a spirit in your under command which will hold you together in times of crisis,” he said.

“As a leader, you need to have courage and [the] ability to take difficult decisions and then accept full responsibility. Correct decision-making requires competence and confidence which can only be acquired through high-class military education, rigorous training and continuous study of military history,” he said.

“You have chosen to serve and protect your motherland which demands the highest level of dedication, sense of purpose and sacrifice. This pledge must never be undermined as you have been amply equipped and prepared to immediately overpower future challenges and emerge victorious”, he said.

He said that he was highly optimistic and assured by the cadets’ exemplary display of discipline and professionalism that the prestige, security, and safety of the country were in safe hands.