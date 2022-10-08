Punjab again refuses to transfer Lahore CCPO

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday refused again to transfer CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar to the federal government.

In a reply submitted by the Punjab government to the federal authorities, it was stated that the provincial government could not release Dogar. Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar said the CM had cleared his stance over the CCPO Lahore’s issue, adding that the federal government had already been informed in this regard.