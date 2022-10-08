Basharat for mechanism to increase sugar yield

LAHORE:A sub-committee of the provincial cabinet has decided to regularise the production of sugar beyond the prescribed quantity in the sugar mills of Punjab.

Provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee. Provincial Minister for Communications and Works Ali Afzal Sahi, Secretary Industries Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Cane Commissioner Zaman Watto and other officials concerned also participated.

The meeting was informed that some sugar mills were producing more sugar than the stipulated quantity but NOC for the same had not been obtained from the government. In the context of sugar shortage, there is no problem with additional production, but such sugar mills must fulfill legal requirements.

Committee Chairman Muhammad Basharat Raja said that the mechanism related to increasing the production of sugar must be created, for this the work was going on at the government level very seriously. He directed the Secretary Industries to fix different slabs for additional production periods and government fees. It was informed in the meeting that the fee would be determined according to all the days of the crushing season of the specified years. Provincial Minister Ali Afzal Sahi expressed satisfaction that sugar mills had agreed to the government's decision to regularise additional production. Basharat Raja said that the new crushing season was about to start so the matter would be dealt with as soon as possible.