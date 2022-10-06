CM says inflation has made life miserable for people

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Wednesday said the life of common citizens had been made miserable by the unprecedented inflation and said it was time for the nation to take to the streets against the rulers.

He said this while speaking at a ceremony here at the Chief Minister’s House where independently elected local government representatives from Peshawar and Malakand regions joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Over 100 village and neighborhood councils chairmen from Peshawar, Charsadda Mardan, Khyber, Kohat, Shangla, Dir, Swat, Bajaur and Chitral announced joining the PTI.

Mahmood Khan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement had been wiped out at the grassroots level as 200 Village and Neighborhood Councils chairmen from southern districts and the Hazara region had earlier joined the PTI.

“It is, undoubtedly, an expression of the firm confidence they have in the PTI leadership,” he said while welcoming the LG representatives to the party ranks.

Mahmood Khan said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the only leader who could steer the country out of the present crisis as he had no personal interests to further but was fighting for the true independence and rights of the people.

He said the federal government was an imported one and had nothing for the betterment of common citizens. The chief minister said the KP government had taken multiple steps to provide maximum relief to citizens in addition to providing a monthly honorarium to prayer leaders of Masajid and religious leaders of minorities.

“It is, undoubtedly, a landmark initiative of the provincial government for the protection and promotion of our religious and cultural values,” he went on to add.