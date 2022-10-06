Man accused of killing three siblings arrested

KOHAT: The police here on Wednesday arrested a man, who had allegedly killed his brother and two sisters recently, sources said.
The sources said that acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the accused identified as Haider in a raid from Jangalkhel in Kohat district.
The police also recovered the weapon, which was used in the crime. The accused had allegedly killed his brother and two sisters in Nawah Killay village in the district. He had fled the scene after committing the crime.
The accused was handed over to the investigation wing for grilling.
