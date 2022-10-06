PHF to be run by ad hoc body

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided in principle to do away with the current Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) setup by constituting an ad hoc committee to look into day-to-day affairs and to conduct free and fair elections.

The first-ever meeting of the three-member high-profile committee recently formed by the Prime Minister was held at the Parliament House Wednesday. The meeting that was chaired by convener Minister of Defense Khawaja Mohammad Asif in principle decided to initiate changes and to form an ad hoc committee to run day-to-day affairs of hockey till free and fair elections of the federation could be conducted.

“We have decided to change the current PHF set up. Modalities in this regard are being finalised,” one of the participants of the meeting when approached said. “The government will not accept the PHF elections held just recently as it is an effort to extend the tenure through illegal actions,” he added.

He said that since it was the first meeting of the Committee, no final decision was taken but it was decided that the current regime will have to go. “However, the early discussions reveal that a three or five-member committee will be formed for the next six months. The committee that will have full support of the Prime Minister will be empowered to run the federation’s day-to-day affairs besides helping the special audit committee to conduct the federation’s audit for last eight years,” a source privy to the meeting told ‘The News’.

A retired judge could be named as the head of the committee that will include bureaucrats and former hockey players. The committee will also have its own selection and management committees.

Meanwhile, the three-member committee also expressed concerns on the decision of a group of former officials to hold elections, terming it an illegal step. “When the summary was already with the Patron in Chief, the former PHF office bearers should not have taken such a step. In PHF constitution, the Patron in Chief is powerful to take such decisions,” a source said.

“The three-member committee that includes federal ministers Ayaz Sadiq and Ehsanur Rehman Mazari was constituted under the PM’s directives. Now this committee has the power to take decisions to help hockey get back on right footing. This committee has also been empowered to look into the team performance and to see what the team’s ranking was when the current management took over and what the ranking now is,” the source added.

The three-member committee will seek legal advice before reaching decisions that are expected to be taken during the next meeting to be held later this month.