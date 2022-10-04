Corruption has piled on flood victims’ miseries: JI

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Monday corruption and mismanagement had only added to the miseries of the flood-affected people as the Sindh government was reluctant to spend relief funds in an appropriate manner.

Addressing a ceremony held to welcome scores of people belonging to minority communities to the party, he said the JI and its welfare wing, Alkhidmat Foundation, were trying their level best to bring all possible ease to the lives of the flood-affected people. He added that they had been serving the people without any discrimination on the ground of cast, creed, and colour.

He also stressed the need for providing education to the flood victims and directed the volunteers to arrange educational activities and set up a makeshift school for not only the children but everyone at the camps. Rehman asked them to gather the courage to restart a new and even better chapter of their lives and asked them to learn to raise their voice for their due rights. He said the government was responsible for their miseries and they needed to use the power of their vote to change their fate.

He said that the JI welcomes all minorities as it is a command of Islam to take care of minorities in the state. He said it was great to see people belonging to various faiths expressing their trust in the party. The JI had always supported minorities in their time of distress, and the JI’s minority wing always supported the party policies on domestic and international issues, he added.

He thanked the newcomers and vowed to work together for the progress and development of Karachi. The minority community representatives also thanked the JI leader and assured him of their full support.