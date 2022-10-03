Man dies, two women hurt in crash

A man lost his life and two women were injured after a speeding car hit a pole and overturned near Baloch Colony on Sharea Faisal on Sunday.
The casualties were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased was identified as Bilal, 28, while the injured were identified as Nimra Haroon, 25, and Ramsha Abdul Majeed, 27.
Police said the three friends were returning to DHA after attending a party when their speeding car hit a pole and overturned. Police are also investigating the involvement of drugs.
