Father of minor girl shoots himself dead after wounding wife in New Karachi

The father of a minor daughter killed himself on Sunday after shooting and injuring his wife at their house in New Karachi apparently over a family dispute.

The incident took place at a house located in New Karachi Sector 5-D. Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the casualties to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased man was identified as 35-year-old Waseem and his wife as Sana, 25. Quoting doctors, police said the condition of the injured woman was serious. SHO Aftab Abbasi said the injured woman was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where doctors were trying to save her life as the bullet that hit her in the abdomen had also damaged a kidney.

Police said the man had been unemployed for a long time, causing regular clashes between the couple. Further investigations are under way. Separately, 27-year-old Salahuddin was shot and injured after a stray bullet hit him in the Landhi area. He was taken to the JPMC.

In another incident in Landhi, a stray bullet hit and injured a 42-year-old man, Jabbar, son of Saeed Jafar, at his house in New Muzaffarabad. The injured person was shifted to the JPMC. Similarly, a two-year-old girl, Sanam, daughter of Adeel Khan, was injured after a stray bullet hit her at her house in Quaidabad. The toddler was shifted to the JPMC.

In another incident, a 55-year-old woman identified as Sabra, wife of Ismail, was wounded after being hit by a stray bullet. She was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. In another firing incident, a young man identified as Farhan, 25, son of Ramzan, was shot and injured in the Awami Colony area in Korangi. He was moved to the JPMC.