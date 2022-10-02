PM expected to visit China next month

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit China in the first week of November. “Last minute details are being worked upon, but the visit is very much on,” sources told The News on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Beijing, the Pakistan Embassy hosted an event on floods in Pakistan. “Delighted to host representatives of multilateral organizations, Chinese think tank and academia at the embassy. Briefed them on recent floods in Pakistan and Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change. Touched by their desire to contribute,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador Moinul Haque.

Interestingly, Moin was also at one time being considered as the future foreign secretary but his tenure in office expires next year.

According to a statement, international organizations, Chinese think tank, NGOs, Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) members and members of the Pakistani community attended the event in Beijing.

Speaking on the occasion, Moin briefed the audience about the extent and nature of the recent unprecedented floods in Pakistan. Expressing gratitude for the support extended by the international community, particularly China and the UN, he reiterated the need for proactive climate action and international solidarity to mitigate the effects of climate change. He stressed that it was unfortunate that despite being a low carbon emitter, Pakistan was among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. He called on rich countries to help the developing states affected by climate change. He hoped that the international community would remain engaged with Pakistan in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

Henry Huaiyao Wang, president of CCG, highlighted that strengthening international cooperation on climate change was a matter of utmost urgency. Sharing China’s experience in tackling climate change, he expressed solidarity with Pakistan and welcomed the diverse group of speakers and audience to the event.

Mabel Lu Miao, secretary general of CCG and founder of Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD), noted the huge losses of life and essential infrastructure due to floods in Pakistan. She highlighted the need for collective action in the wake of climate catastrophe in Pakistan and stressed the importance of international solidarity in this regard.

In his keynote speech, Siddharth Chatterjee, UN resident coordinator in China, underlined the sifting climate patterns having impact in diverse manners including floods, food security and rising sea levels. Highlighting Pakistan’s vulnerabilities to climate change and the loss caused by recent floods, he stressed the need for collective action for tackling climate challenges.

Other keynote speakers included Professor Shahbaz Khan, resident coordinator of Unesco to China; Vano Noupech, UNHCR representative in China; Ali Mchumo, director general of International Organization of Bamboo and Rattan; Ambassador Sohail Khan, deputy secretary-general, SCO; Graziella Leite Piccoli, deputy head of Regional Delegation East Asia ICRC, and Zhou Jinfeng.