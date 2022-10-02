QWP protests killing of a girl

CHARSADDA: The activists and workers of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Saturday blocked the Tangi-Charsadda road to protest the killing of a girl recently.

Hundreds of protestors gathered at Bochay Bridge and blocked the Tangi-Charsadda road for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

The protestors said that district administration and the police must act promptly to arrest the accused involved in the heinous crime.

It may be mentioned that the body of an eight years old girl, who had gone missing, had been found in a garbage site in Tangi tehsil in the district a few days ago.

Farooq Shah, father of Hina, had told the police that his daughter was grazing cattle in the fields near her home but she did come till late evening on Sunday.

The police after registering the case started searching for the girl. The next day her body was found in a garbage dump, which was shifted to hospital for medico legal formalities.

After preliminary investigation, the doctors had confirmed that the girl had been sexually abused and the body bore torture.