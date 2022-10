LANDIKOTAL: Police recovered different kinds of narcotics from a Hujra and arrested one person here on Saturday.

An official of Landikotal Police Station said that on the basis of tip-off, they raided the Hujra of Muhammad Ali in Pirokhel area and recovered 11kg heroin, 9.6kg ice and 5kg chemicals used in heroin making.

He said that they also arrested an Afghan national,

identified as Abu Zar, from the place and booked him in

the case.