National Day of China celebrated

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that the Pak-China friendship is getting stronger.



He expressed these views while addressing a cake cutting ceremony to mark 73rd National Day of China at the China Window, Chinese Cultural Centre in Peshawar, said a press release.

Poets, writers, senior journalists, businessmen and children participated in the ceremony.

Among them were Bushra Farrukh, Nasir Ali Syed, M Riaz, Ziaul Haq Sarhad, Mazhar-ul-Haq and others. Bushra Farrukh read out her poetry on Pakistan-China friendship while other speakers described the bilateral relations with China as historic.

The special assistant felicitated the Chinese people on their 73rd National Day.

He said that today’s ceremony is a reaffirmation of the commitment of the long-standing relationship, love and friendship with the Chinese people. “We need to benefit from China’s experiences. China has transformed itself with time and emerged as a global economic power”, Barrister Saif added.

He said Pakistan and China are time-tested friends and the friendship has been strengthened over a long period of time despite global political dynamics. China supported Pakistan at every point, Barrister Saif said, in response, Pakistan also stood by China’s side on many global issues.

The special assistant said that it is commendable to celebrate China’s National Day event at China Window and praised senior journalist Amjad Aziz Malik for that.