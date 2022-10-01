36 students avail scholarships

Islamabad : At least 36 students are all set to leave for China to avail Chinese government scholarship programme 2022.

In this regard, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) hosted a pre-departure ceremony in Islamabad, and the students were briefed on China, its culture and the institutions where they will start their studies in bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong congratulated the students on availing of the prestigious scholarships and presented them with souvenirs during the ceremony, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. According to HEC, so far, 193 Pakistani students have been awarded scholarships under the Chinese Govt Scholarship Programme, including 40 in 2019, 58 in 2020, 59 in 2021, and 36 this year.

There are 274 Chinese universities offering scholarships under CGS for international students every year.

Prior to the ceremony, Mr. Rong called on HEC chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed wherein the latter briefed the Ambassador on the long history of academic collaboration between Pakistani and Chinese higher education institutions.

Ahmed highlighted that Pakistan and China have constituted clusters of universities jointly working on various disciplines.

Chairman HEC proposed the initiation of a one-window operation by launching a joint web portal as a focal point for all the Chinese scholarship opportunities available for Pakistani students, according to an official statement.