Carbon-emitting bikes, vehicles not to be used for patrolling

Islamabad : The government has decided that only mounted patrolling squad and cycle patrol unit will carry out patrolling in hiking trails and parks to protect natural environment of these green areas.

According to the details, the local administration is completely following the directives of the federal government and now the policemen would not use motorbikes for patrolling in hiking trails, parks, recreational spots and other green spaces.

Some members of mounted patrolling squad (that uses only horses) have been deputed on permanent basis at Trail 3 where they would help provide safe environment to the hikers and trekkers.

The cycle patrol unit is so effective because it can chase the miscreants even in woody area and rough patches.

The use of motorbikes or vehicles for patrolling in the green areas is no more an option because they emit toxic substances such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide that are harmful for the natural environment.

An official said “The entry of domestic animals was banned on hiking trails because the wildlife animals feel threatened by alien species. But the horse-mounted policemen have been allowed to carry out patrolling on trails as it is a matter of providing security to the visitors.”

He said “The mounted patrolling squad was established on June 22 this year. This trained squad has been deputed in the Margalla Hills where they would provide security to the visitors especially at the hiking trails.”

“There were no barriers around hiking trails so some miscreants who came from forest areas had tried to harass female hikers in the past.

“We want to develop complete sense of security among the visitors who come here to enjoy natural green environment,” he said.