Nawaz thanks Allah for Maryam’s acquittal in Avenfield reference

LONDON: Former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has thanked Almighty Allah after Islamabad High Court acquitted Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband Captain Safdar in the Avenfield properties corruption reference, nullifying the conviction handed to them in 2018 by an accountability court just ahead of general elections.

Reacting to the court decision, Nawaz Sharif told reporters here that the decision in Maryam’s favour has come due to the “blessings of Allah”. Nawaz Sharif, who has maintained he was disqualified for life and convicted in 2018 to pave the way for the hybrid project, said he had left his matter to Allah.

“I said a long time ago, several years ago, that I have left my matter to the Almighty Allah. If you are truthful and honest then Allah takes care of you. Truth always prevails. The whole world and the whole nation can see the truth now. I am thankful to Allah,” said the former premier who heard the decision in London accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, industrialist Mian Munir, his son and Maryam’s son-in-law Raheel Munir and other colleagues.

Speaking to PML-N leaders, Nawaz Sharif congratulated his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain Safdar and claimed that the cases against the father-daughter duo were "baseless". “Allah has unveiled the liars today. The sentences were announced hastily to prevent us from participating in the 2018 elections,” said the former prime minister, adding that some people wanted him not to come back to Pakistan after the sentences were announced.

Khawaja Asif told reporters that Nawaz Sharif was elated at the IHC decision.Speaking to media outside Nawaz Sharif's office in London, he said "a case that was concocted five years ago... those lies have come to the fore.

Who is answerable for these five years? There has to be accountability of all those who were involved in this fraud with the people of Pakistan and the Sharif family." Khawaja Asif criticised the "game the judiciary played under former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar", adding that, "the truth is finally out... the jail time that Maryam endured, or Nawaz Sharif endured, it's a matter of weeks inshallah that Nawaz Sharif gets justice.

The era of injustice whose foundation was laid by Saqib Nisar will end. Nawaz Sharif will return." Khawaja Asif said: "the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed to remove Nawaz Sharif from the government and from the party.

It was part of a conspiracy to terminate the government. What did they achieve in three and a half years. Imran Khan himself is saying I have invented fake ciphers; inventing scandals and he has said so in his own voice.

Look at the Toshakhana... look at the 190 million pound whose account has that gone into? All these frauds are being unveiled. Imran Khan’s reality and true face has been exposed.” To a question about whether Saqib Nisar will be held accountable, Khawaja Asif said. "This is a process, sooner or later everyone will face justice."