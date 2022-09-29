Ex-CJP Gulzar Ahmed’s driver among four injured in acid attack

A driver of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Gulzar Ahmed came under an acid attack in Karachi’s busy area of Saddar on Wednesday. Three more people, including two children, were also slightly injured in the incident.

Following the incident, police and rescuers immediately reached the area and transported the victims to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

Police said 40-year-old Khurram Ahmed was going on a motorcycle towards the Empress Market from MA Jinnah Road when an unknown suspect threw acid on him as soon as he reached near the Rainbow Centre.

Police investigators obtained the CCTV footage of the incident, which showed that Ahmed suddenly stopped his motorcycle in front of the Rainbow Centre, took off his Kameez and a crowd of people gathered there to help him.

In the meantime, one traffic police constable, namely Bilawal, came and transported him to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. According to traffic police constable Bilawal, he was on duty near the Empress Market when the victim along with children came close to him and informed him that he had suffered burn injuries and his clothes were also partially burnt.

The police constable said he then saw another man with burn injuries near the Rainbow Centre and a crowd of people gathered there. According to Preedy SHO Sajjad Khan, Ahmed is a resident of Asif Colony in the Manghopir area, an employee of Sindh Secretariat’s protocol department, and a driver at the bunglow of the ex-chief justice of Pakistan in Defence Housing Authority. He said the incident took place when Ahmed was on his way to work from his house.

Police investigators said that apparently, an unknown suspect threw acid on a running motorcycle, while they were also looking for more footage to ascertain how the incident occurred. A case has been registered while further investigations are underway.