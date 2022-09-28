CII terms some Transgender Act clauses un-Islamic

The name board outside the The Council of Islamic Ideology building in Islamabad. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Tuesday declared that different clauses of the Transgender Act, 2018 clash with the Islamic Sharia.

In an important meeting, while terming some clauses of the controversial law as un-Islamic, the CII observed that some clauses of the Act could create serious social problems in the country.

The meeting unanimously pointed out that the Transgender Act does not conform with the Islamic principles, values and Sharia. The members of CII also recommended the government constitute a committee comprising parliamentarians, Ulema, and medical and law experts to review the Transgender Act. The CII, however, maintained that there was a need for legislation to protect the rights of those who are eunuchs physically.

“The committee to be constituted by the government should also give its finding on the protection of rights of eunuch community,” the CII said while quoting the decisions of the meeting. The CII commended the latest National Accountability (Amendment) Act, asking the government to consider including the CII’s recommendations in this connection.