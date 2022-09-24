Siraj wants amendment to Transgender Act

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has reiterated the demand for amending the transgender protection act to bring it in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, terming the so-called law an attack on the norms of Islam and Constitution of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoora Friday, he demanded the parliament adopt the JI proposed amendment to block the promotion of liberal agenda. He made it clear the JI fully backed the rights of the transgender community but it would resist attack on the Islamic society.

He expressed concern over reports that politicians were seeking relief in corruption cases under NAB amendment laws. He said millions of people became homeless in floods but the nation was getting reports regarding extension of prime minister cabinet on daily basis. He said landlords had no right to enjoy official protocols and luxuries at cost of a poor nation’s money. The JI chief said the PDM government proved a nightmare for the people, breaking all records of inflation in only four months.

He said the JI had postponed the protest movement against unfair taxes and increase in electricity tariff due to flood situation. The JI, he said, would resume it after the completion of rehabilitation process in flood-hit areas. To a question, he said the JI wanted election reforms before the elections.

Talking about flood situation, he called for coordination among federal and provincial governments in rehabilitation activities. He said he made frequent visits to flood affected areas where he saw no harmony in government sponsored relief work. People, he said, complained against the mismanagement and corruption in distribution of government aid. The government, he said, also lacked planning for rehabilitation activities and only waiting for foreign aid. As the winter is set to start in hilly areas particularly, Sirajul Haq expressed fear the millions of people living in tents would not be able to bear the harshness of weather conditions. Therefore, he said, there was dire need to adopt quick measures to provide weather proof shelters to the people. He appreciated the relief work launched by al-Khidmat Foundation and other welfare organisations and appealed the nation to continue support in rehabilitation process.