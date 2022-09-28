Erum Lakhani re-appointed as chancellor of Iqra University

Erum Lakhani has been re-appointed as the chancellor of Iqra University, the largest private university in Sindh.

For the chancellor of Iqra University, SHMEN Education Society had sent three names — Erum Lakhani, Naveed Lakhani and Ahsan Murad — to the Sindh governor. According to the law, the governor, who is also the patron of Iqra University, approved Erum Lakhani as chancellor of the varsity. She has been the chancellor of Iqra University before.

The founder chancellor of Iqra University, Hunaid Hussain Lakhani, had been re-appointed chancellor of the varsity just one day before his death earlier this month. His chancellor’s notification had been issued by the Governor House on September 7, and he had died on September 8. Erum Lakhani is the sister of Hunaid Hussain Lakhani and is also the co-founder of Iqra University. She also severed as chancellor from March 17 to September 22.