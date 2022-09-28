MCCI gets new office-bearers

TAKHTBHAI: The annual elections for the office-bearers of the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry were held on Tuesday.
According to the results announced by the election committee, Zahir Shah, Shah Riaz and Jan Muhammad were elected as president, senior vice-president and vice-president unopposed, respectively.
Similarly, Sar Buland Khan, Bakhtiar Ali, N Ali, Sultanul Arifeen, Umar Masoodur Rehman, and Qismat Ahmad from Corporate Group, while Muhammad Jan, Muhammad Ayub, Nauman Hussain, Haji Mohabbat Shah, Shahjee, Murad Ali and Zulfat Shah from Associate Group were elected members of the executive committee of the MCCI. The newly-elected office-bearers will take assume charge on October 1.
