Senators trade barbs over media curbs, poor economy

ISLAMABAD: Opposition and the treasury benches traded barbs in the Senate over alleged political victimisation, deteriorating economy and media curbs.

Speaking on a motion moved by PTI legislators, Leader of Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem blamed the government for closure of TV channels, alleged attacks on journalists and the poor state of economy.

He termed immediate polls the only way out of the crisis and accused the Sharifs of running the Prime Minister House as their business empire’s executive office. In response, Leader of the House Azam Nazeer Tarar held PTI government responsible for the economic crisis and added that during their rule they posed a rosy picture of the economy in contrast to the facts and figures.

He reminded the opposition leader of the maltreatment of journalists and media persons, including Hamid Mir, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Absar Alam, and Umar Cheema, for exposing the truth during the PTI government.

“When voices were raised against PTI government’s such measures, it was claimed that the law will take its own course. Let me make it clear that Pemra and PTA are two autonomous regulatory bodies and our government has nothing to do with their job,” he explained.

Leader of the House called for holding dialogue and discussions on issues and claimed the government was fully aware of its constitutional responsibilities and was carrying its work in accordance with the Constitution and the law. “If any one takes the law into his hands, the law will take its course,” he said.