Daily wagers stage sit-in at Torkham border

LANDIKOTAL: Hundreds of daily wagers and porters on Monday staged a sit-in at Torkham in protest against strict conditions and visa policy for labourers who frequently cross the border.

A number of Local Government representatives and elders attended the sit-in as well. The protesters marched at the Torkham border while carrying banners and black flags.Speaking on the occasion, Mazdoor Union office-bearers, including Farman Shinwari, Barkat Shinwari, Kalimullah Shinwari, Zarqeeb Shinwari and Qari Nazeem Gul Shinwari said that authorities should relax the travel conditions imposed at Torkham border.

They criticised the harsh attitude of authorities towards the porters.The speakers said that Torkham authorities should issue tokens for those who frequently cross the border.They alleged that personnel deputed at the border tortured daily wagers and porters including small children who worked to earn a meagre amount for their families. The protesters threatened to continue the sit-in till their demands were accepted.

Meanwhile, local elders and labourers at a press conference condemned the harsh attitude of the officials who allegedly tried to stop people from participating in the daily wagers’ protest at Torkham.Jamaat-e-Islami amir Muqtadar Shah and Kalimullah Shinwari said that it was people’s right to participate in every public event.