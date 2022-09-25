Bilawal meets UAE, Lankan FMs in NY

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

NEW YORK: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Foreign Minister of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a meeting with Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest.

According to the Foreign Office statement on Saturday, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, being single at the age of 33, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari evokes curiosity in a lot of Pakistanis about his plans to tie the nuptial knot, reported Geo News.

Bilawal faced the same question on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s 77th session. In a video shared by the Arab News on Twitter, a journalist was heard asking the FM, “There are my Pakistani friends asking if you have any plans to marry.”

The foreign minister said smilingly, “Of course, I have plans to marry.” However, he stopped short of disclosing anything on the issue.

The journalist again questioned, “When?” But the young minister had no time to answer it and he moved away along with the Pakistani delegation.