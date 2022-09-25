Free dengue treatment starts

LAHORE : Great relief for dengue patients as now they will be able to get free treatment through Sehat Sahulat Card across the province due to the personal efforts of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

In a handout on Saturday, Dr Yasmin Rashid congratulated Punjab Health Secretary Imran Sikander Baloch and CEO PHIMC Dr Ali Razaq for trying to provide free treatment facilities to dengue patients through Sehat Sahulat Card. The minister also thanked the State Life Insurance Company for providing free treatment facilities to dengue patients in Sehat Sahulat Card. She said more hospitals are being added across the province for the convenience of dengue patients.

Dengue patients throughout Punjab can now get free treatment from Chaudhry M Akram Teaching and Research Hospital Raiwind Road, UOL Teaching Hospital Defense Road, Shalamar Hospital Shalamar Riches Colony, Hayat Memorial Hospital DHA, Akhtar Saeed Hospital Block F, EMC Society, Central Park Teaching Hospital Kahna Nau, Arif Memorial Hospital Ferozepore Road, Lahore Care Hospital Ghazi Road Stop Ferozepore Road, Kishwar Sultana Hospital College Road

Township, Wazir Hospital Township Block 1 Sector C1, Ifat Anwar Medical Complex Township, Avisnia Hospital Phase 9 Bedian Road, Family Hospital Mozang Road, Faran Hospital Abdali Road Islampura, Fatima Memorial Hospital Shadman, Sheikh Zayed Post Graduate Medical Complex Block D Muslim Town, Mukhtar Munir Hospital Sabzazar Housing Scheme Phase 1, 2 and Sharif Medical City Hospital.