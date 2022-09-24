Nawaz seeks relief in land allotment case

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has sought relief from the accountability court in a case of illegal allotment of plots.
Yousaf Abbas, the nephew of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and others moved the court in the light of the new amendment to Section 5 of the National Accountability Ordinance 1999. They argued that after the new amendment, the case did not fall within the jurisdiction of NAB and the accountability court since the amount involved in the reference was less than Rs500 million.
They said the order passed by the court for the auction of assets allegedly owned by the former prime minister could not be implemented as it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case and asked the court to immediately suspend its order for the auction.
