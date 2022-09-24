NAB rules amended to save Nawaz, Ishaq: Cheema

LAHORE:Adviser to CM Punjab on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, in a statement on Friday said that the ‘imported’ federal government has arbitrarily amended NAB rules after coming into power to save the skins of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar, certified fugitives from law. He said that requests for relief of these two are testimony to that effect.

Omer Cheema further said that the nation is witnessing the brazen theft being committed by the PDM group and their cronies. He said that 'Shehbaz-Zardari' government could amend the laws as much as they want but they will never be held accountable in the end.