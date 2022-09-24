NAB rules amended to save Nawaz, Ishaq: Cheema

LAHORE: Adviser to CM Punjab on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema, in a statement on Friday said that the ‘imported’ federal government has arbitrarily amended NAB rules after coming into power to save the skins of Nawaz Sharif and Ishaq Dar, certified fugitives from law. He said that requests for relief of
these two are testimony to that effect.
Omer Cheema further said that the nation is witnessing the brazen theft being committed by the PDM group and their cronies.
MANSEHRA: The chairmen of the village and neighbourhood councils on Friday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A team of the Federal Investigation Agency Dera Ismail Khan circle on Friday arrested two persons...
KARACHI: A court sentenced a man to 22-month imprisonment for blackmailing and forcing a teenage student into a...
PESHAWAR: Syeda Iffat Jabbar took charge as Station Director of Radio Pakistan Peshawar on Friday.A press release said...
PESHAWAR: University Town Resident Welfare Society on Friday thanked the KP government for ordering the de-sealing of...
LAHORE: The price of whole-wheat flour has been increased once again in about a week. According to Lahore Atta Chakki...
Comments