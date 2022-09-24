KSA greeted on national day

Islamabad : Chairman Sunni Raabta Committee Molana Masroor Nawaz has extend felicitations and prayers to Saudi leadership and the people on the occasion of the 92nd National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), says a press release.

Masroor Nawaz in his message congratulated the custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, crown prince Deputy Prime Minister/Defence Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Chairman of ‘Shura’ Council Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammad bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, royal family and the Saudi people on the 92nd National Day.

Molana remarked Saudi Arabia is moving ahead of time when it comes to progress, prosperity and welfare of its people under the visionary and farsighted leadership of the kingdom.