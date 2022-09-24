Trivializing women

I have come to realize that all Pakistani drama serials follow the same formula. They showcase the problems faced by women in great detail, with the focus being on the pain and sadness that the woman feels. However, the problems they are shown facing, can be quite trivial in nature.
I would like to request the writers and producers of TV dramas to create different and positive drama serials which can empower women and take a more serious approach to the problems that they face.
Shahryar Khan Baseer P Engr
Peshawar
