Tarin grilled by FIA team over audio leak

Former federal finance minister Shaukat Tarin. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Former federal finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday appeared before an FIA team investigating an audio leak case.

Sources told The News that Tarin disowned the audio leak conversation with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra. He termed the audio “not protected” and said he would not answer technical questions.

When asked if he was against the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Tarin said: “No, I am not against the deal. I am against paying additional money to the IMF at a time when Pakistan is facing the worst floods.” When asked whether he gave an advice to the KP government on the IMF issues, he confirmed it.

Tarin stayed with the investigation team for at least 45 minutes but could not give any satisfactory answer and recorded a partial statement. The sources say the inquiry committee will decide whether or not Tarin would be called again.

The investigation team comprised FIA Deputy Director Mohammad Ayaz and Inquiry Officer Muneeb Zafar, who gave Tarin a 20-point questionnaire. But Tarin avoided giving clear answers.