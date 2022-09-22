Shaukat Tarin fails to satisfy FIA over ‘IMF letter’: sources

PTI leader and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister and PTI leader Shaukat Tarin Wednesday evening appeared in person before the FIA Cyber Crime team for an investigation into the audio clips attributed to him regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, well-placed sources said.

Two days earlier, Tarin was summoned by the watchdog over his alleged audio call with Khyber Paktwnkha Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, during which he urged Jhagra to write a letter to the IMF for sabotaging the loan programme worth $6 billion for the country.

Tarin reached the FIA’s office after 5pm when the officials had left for home, the sources said, adding that the officers, however, returned to the office after being informed.

FIA Deputy Director Muhammad Ayaz and inquiry officer Munib Ahmed grilled the former finance minister. Tarin failed to provide satisfactory replies to the questions asked by the FIA team, the sources added.

“Shaukat Tarin took along with him the questions and told the officials that he would answer after consultation with his lawyer,” said the sources.



The former finance minister will be summoned again for the investigation, the sources added.