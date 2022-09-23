PTI MNAs resignation case: CJP observation in conflict with Constitution, says Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior vice-president Fawad Chaudhry. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior vice-president Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday claimed the observation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan in the resignation case was in conflict with the Constitution.

Fawad wrote on his Twitter account, “With due respect, the observation of the Chief Justice of Pakistan is in conflict with the Constitution. The term of the assembly is five years, barring it is dissolved before its term. And the public does not consider this assembly their representative. Much heavier price we are paying for the Supreme Court’s decision, through which holding of elections was prevented.”

“The SC has said that does the PTI have an idea how much expenses will be incurred by holding polls in 123 constituencies. The SC has no idea as a result of Regime Change Operation, only a loss of $5 billion has occurred. The loss of not letting elections is much more than by not conducting the elections,” he claimed.

On the other hand, PTI Senator Faisal Javed agreed to the advice of Apex Court to the party. Talking to the media, he said PTI chief Imran Khan respects the judiciary and always talked about the rule of law. He said the only solution to the current problems was holding elections.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter to charge, “So the imported government is well on its way to delivering the US agenda in our foreign policy. The ‘Crime Minister’ forgot Kashmir at the SCO as did the FM. The same being repeated at the UN. Meanwhile, @ForeignOfficePk silent on a Pak delegation led by Nasim Ashraf visiting Israel, so should one assume its official.”

She then asked, “Was this why local conspirators supported the US regime change agenda, brought to power a cabal of ‘crooks’ with assets abroad who would be compliant to US demands viz India and Israel plus on bases/use of airspace for drones? Cost to this sellout to Pak is economy in tailspin & fascism.”

“There are no rules or laws anymore! It’s simply the will of the conspirators and the cabal of crooks they have brought to power & are now nurturing them & their corruption. Once again Indian govt exposed for running fake accounts on social media esp in the context of IIOJ&K. Where is our State’s condemnation of the same I wonder @OfficialDGISPR, @ForeignOfficePk?”