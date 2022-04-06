Dragging army in every issue not right: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday questioned why opposition leaders had not turned up at the parliamentary security committee and said dragging the army in every issue was not right. Reacting to Shehbaz Sharif’s news conference, Fawad asked why they had not attended the parliamentary committee meeting. “Did they already know that when evidence would be placed before the members, they would feel ashamed,” he questioned. He contended that to drag the army in every issue was not right and in this way, the opposition would harm itself even more.
