Establishment is a political player, claims Fawad

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Hussain Chaudhry. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said Wednesday that the neutral (military) establishment in Pakistan is a political player and wondered how it can be neutral as it is either on this side or that.

Talking to a private television channel, the former minister emphasised if the military institution had intended, the PTI government would not have been ousted.

“The military and the judiciary have been political players in Pakistan’s 75-year history. The monopoly on information, which belonged to the intelligence agencies previously, has been ended by social media now. Therefore, now they have to take this decision whether to keep on moving this way or adopt the path of modern institutions,” he said.



The ex-minister said that it was a separate thing that it may be merely stated they are not political players.