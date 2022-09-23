Wages of apathy

Had our myopic rulers introduced better flood-warning systems and other preventative measures, Pakistan may have been able to avoid its current predicament. The affectees have been without proper shelter and adequate food and drinking water for days.
However, the rulers appear to be unbothered. Only this can explain why the flood victims have not received the aid they need.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
