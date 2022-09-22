Health workers stage protest in Chitral

CHITRAL: The doctors, paramedics and Class-IV staff on Wednesday continued their protest sit-in against the district administration for getting the house of a lady dental surgeon vacated at the District Headquarters Hospital, Chitral.
Addressing the protesters, Dr Abbas Hayat, Dr Mahmood Alam, Dr Shagufta and others said that officials of the district administration had violated the norms by sealing the house of the lady doctor.
They said that the action of the officials against the lady doctor could not be tolerated as she was performing duty round-the-clock.
