Tribal elder, passer-by killed in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men killed two people, including a tribal elder, and injured another here on Wednesday, official sources said.

The sources said the tribal elder identified as Munsif Ali Afridi was going home after attending a jirga in Peshawar when gunmen opened fire on his car in the Bar Qambarkhel area. As a result, a passerby was killed on the spot while Munsif Ali and his nephew sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to Hayat Medical Complex in Peshawar where Munsif Ali succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, the police personnel and security forces reached the place and cordoned off the area. A search operation was launched but no arrest could be made.